Coleen must leave cheater Wayne Rooney, says ex-WAG Nicole

football

Nicole has told Coleen, 32, to leave Wayne in Washington DC where he plays in the Major Soccer League and move back to the United Kingdom with her children

Nicole McLean

Former WAG Nicole McLean has advised Coleen Rooney to leave her husband and former England captain Wayne after he was caught out on a boozy night out with a barmaid Vicki Rosiek.

Nicole has told Coleen, 32, to leave Wayne in Washington DC where he plays in the Major Soccer League and move back to the United Kingdom with her children. Nicole briefly split from her footballer husband Tom Williams in 2014 after a video revealed he was out clubbing with a mystery girl.



Wayne Rooney with wife Coleen

"If I were Coleen, I'd be up and gone. She must feel humiliated, especially as she has packed up her life and moved halfway across the world for this man. Coleen needs to spell out some consequences to Wayne or he will never change. Coleen needs to come back to the UK with her sons — she's close to her family and needs their support now," Nicole wrote in Closer magazine.

"Leaving the States and moving away from Wayne will hit home that his bad behaviour has to stop once and for all," wrote Nicole, who got back with her husband Tom following his scandal claiming it "helped their marriage and helped him realise what he stood to lose."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates