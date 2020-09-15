Coleen Rooney needs to 'prove that Rebekah was responsible for the leaks'

Former England football captain Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen has reportedly requested access to Leicester City star Jamie Vardy's wife, Rebekah's texts, emails and phone records to gather evidence ahead of their upcoming court case.

Rebekah recently filed a defamation case against Coleen in the London High Court after the latter accused her of leaking fake stories to the press via social media.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Coleen's lawyers want the data for forensic analysis. "Coleen met with her lawyers and they've told her they need to continue putting together more evidence," a source said. "She needs to prove that Rebekah was responsible for the leaks or that the information came from her social media account. In a legal setting, the evidence she has may not be enough to cross the threshold," the source added.

