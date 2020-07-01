Coleen Rooney won't give up, has blank cheque ready for battle with Rebekah Vardy

Former England football captain Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen is to ready shell out any amount of money to win her legal battle against Leicester City star Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah.

Rebekah recently filed a GBP1million (approx Rs 9.28 crore) defamation against her in the London High Court to settle their dispute which began last October when Coleen had accused Rebekah, nicknamed Becky, of leaking fake stories to the press via social media.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Coleen has a blank cheque ready for the legal proceedings.



Rebekah Vardy

"Coleen won't give up. She spent 18 months trying to work out who was behind the leaks. She would obviously prefer this coming to an end sooner than later but that will only happen if Becky backs down. If she won't, she's got no qualms about going all the way and has a blank cheque ready. Legal fees could easily spiral into seven figures; it's only going to intensify," the source told the tabloid.

