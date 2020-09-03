Coleen Rooney's totally confident in WAG war with Rebekah Vardy

Former England football captain Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen is ready to take on footballer Jamie Vardy's partner Rebekah, who filed fresh legal papers and called for an interim hearing for quicker results in their WAG row.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Coleen has termed Rebekah's move as "a laughable strong-arm tactic."

"Coleen said Becky's attempt to force her into a libel trial as soon as possible is 'a laughable strong-arm tactic'. Coleen's totally confident. She is confident and is certainly not dragging her heels. Coleen changed her legal team and they are compiling the evidence and preparing to put forward the strongest case possible. Coleen has said she won't be bullied by strong-arm tactics, nor will she back down," a source told the tabloid.



Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah's request for an interim hearing means a judge will rule whether Coleen's allegation of Rebekah leaking fake stories to the press via social media is true or not.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news