Coleman eyes Doha gold after US win

other-sports

Coleman, who had earlier beaten world champion Justin Gatlin clocked 9.99sec into the wind to leave the field

Christian Coleman

Des Moines (USA): Christian Coleman believes his best is yet to come as he targets a 100m gold medal at this year’s World Championships in Doha. The sprinter, 23, underscored his status as the world’s fastest man on Friday after powering to victory at the US Track and Field Championships.

Coleman, who had earlier beaten world champion Justin Gatlin in the semi-finals with a time of 9.96sec, clocked 9.99sec into the wind to leave the field in his wake.

It was the first major outdoor title of Coleman’s professional career, and provided further evidence that he is ready to improve on his 100m silver medal from the 2017 World Championships.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever