Colin Farrell and Common to star Jessica Chastain's Eve

hollywood

Colin Farrell and Common have joined Jessica Chastain in upcoming action-drama Eve

Actors Colin Farrell and Common have joined Jessica Chastain in upcoming action-drama "Eve". Tate Taylor is directing the film. Taylor replaced Matthew Newton as director of "Eve" two weeks after Newton left the project following online backlash due to his history of alleged assault and domestic violence.

Principal photography is set to begin in Boston on September 24. Farrell will be playing the role of Simon, the leader of a black ops organisation whom Chastain's title character works for. Common will play Chastain's ex-fiancee Michael.

The project is backed by Voltage Pictures and Freckle Films.

