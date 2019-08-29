Colin Farrell to produce The Ruin under new banner

hollywood

Colin Farrell at the premiere of Disney's Dumbo at El Capitan Theatre on March 11, 2019 in Hollywood. Pic/AFP

Los Angeles:

Colin Farrell is set to produce the indie crime thriller, The Ruin, through his new banner Chapel Place Productions. Lee Magiday, who worked with the actor on 2015's dark comedy The Lobster, will also produce the movie. She recently established her own banner, Sleeper Films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is based on author Dervla McTiernan's debut novel. The story follows Cormac Reilly, a police officer who discovers two neglected children in a crumbling house in Galway, their mother dead upstairs from an overdose.

Twenty years later, when another body is found, Reilly is drawn back to the cold case that has haunted his career, uncovering shocking secrets about police corruption and abuses of the church, and questioning who among his colleagues he can trust.

Australia's Hopscotch Features will also produce the film. It is yet to be known whether Farrell will also star in the film as the makers have not announced a cast at this point.

The 43-year-old actor most recently featured in Disney's Dumbo remake. He has three projects in the pipeline -- sci-fi "Voyagers", action thriller "Eve" and Guy Ritchie-directed "The Gentlemen".

