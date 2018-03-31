Colin Trevorrow to direct 'Jurassic World 3'

Steven Spielberg, the creator of the franchise, shared the news in an interview with Entertainment Weekly

Director Colin Trevorrow is making a comeback to "Jurassic World" franchise as he has been confirmed to helm the third part. Steven Spielberg, the creator of the franchise, shared the news in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Colin Trevorrow is going write and direct the third 'Jurassic World' story,"Spielberg said. Trevorrow directed the 2015's "Jurrasic World", which starred Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ty Simpkins, Irrfan Khan and Vincent D'Onofrio.

The film was set 22 years after the events of the first movie and went on to rake in USD 1.67 billion at the global box office. Spielberg has also confirmed that he will return as executive producer on the third film. The Jurassic World sequel, "Fallen Kingdom", is scheduled to hits theatres on June 22. Trevorrow, along with Spielberg, is executive producing the project, which is directed by J A Bayona.

