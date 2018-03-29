College girl raped in a deserted spot, filmed nude in Odisha

The accused was arrested on Monday following the complaint lodged by the girl on March 26, more than two months after the commission of the crime

Kendrapara (Odisha): A student of a local college in Kendrapara was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man two months ago, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was arrested on Monday following the complaint lodged by the girl on March 26, more than two months after the commission of the crime. As per the FIR, the incident occurred on January 24 when the accused offered her a lift on a motorbike while she was on her way back home after attending a function in the college.

On the way, he halted the bike and dragged her in a deserted spot and committed the crime. He had also clicked her in nude, they said. The rape survivor had preferred to keep mum because of social stigma, but the accused sought physical favours from her. As she opposed, the accused had threatened her he would post her nude pictures on social media.

Finally, the victim lodged an FIR on Monday, they said. The accused Smruti Ranjan Samal, a college dropout, is currently in jail custody.

