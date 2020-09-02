College principal sends obscene messages to girls, booked

The police booked the principal of Uttarakhand degree college in Kotabagh area in Nainital for allegedly sending obscene messages to girl students.

Police said that some students of the government degree college alleged that the principal had been sending them obscene messages and also using inappropriate language while talking to them on their mobile phones. The girls said that this has been going on for the past one year, but they stayed mum due to fear, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

“We have booked the principal of the degree college on the complaint of a girl. She had handed over a complaint about the principal’s inappropriate behaviour and our probe found the complaint to be genuine. We recorded the statement of the girls and then registered an FIR against the principal,” said Dinesh Nath Mahant, station officer, Kaladhungi police station, was quoted as saying.

The principal has been booked under Section 254 (assault or use of criminal force against woman) and 504 (intentionally insult) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, the principal said he sent ‘good morning’ and ‘good night’ messages to the students.

