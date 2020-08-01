College student stabs mother to death for rebuking him for staying out late: Police

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Irked by his mother rebuking him for staying out with his friends late in the night, a college student stabbed her to death in Mandya town in Karnataka, following which he has been arrested, police said.

The student was arrested on July 30, a police official told PTI on Friday.

He said the woman was upset over her son frequently spending time with his friends till late in the night. On Wednesday, she scolded him for not listening to her advice, following which he stabbed her to death, the official said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever