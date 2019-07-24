College students assaults junior in Hyderabad over objectionable social media post

crime

Three boys assaulted an 18-year old engineering student in Khammam district in Hyderabad for posting some objectionable comments on social media, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the second-year student had posted the comments on social media against one of his seniors. After that, he and two others took him to an isolated building near their private engineering college in Sathupalli town on Tuesday and assaulted him.

Meanwhile, a video which surfaced on the internet showed three youngsters(who were later identified as third-year students) "beating and kicking" the victim in front of other students.

The video was shot by one of the onlookers on his mobile phone. The victim later approached the Sathupalli police and filed a complaint against the three seniors. A case was registered under IPC Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means),506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, according to what a police official told PTI over the phone.

One of the three was taken into custody, the police official added.

(with inputs from PTI)

