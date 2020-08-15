Colleges get cracking on online examinations

Webcam surveillance, software to prevent copy-paste, application-based, short-duration tests with small groups of students — these are some ways city colleges have begun mulling to conduct exams online. Students may have gotten an easy pass in the previous academic year, with many being promoted, but after figuring online classes, colleges are trying to create foolproof online evaluation processes.

Using AI for exams

KC College in Churchgate has become the first to set an example by introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for entrance exams for Masters courses. Several other colleges are discussing similar plans.

"AI is helping wonderfully to create foolproof online examination systems. We are using the service for entrance exams for Masters next week and then for the first unit test of Class XII. The system will help ensure that nobody indulges in malpractices while giving exams at home. We will create more apt versions for term-end examinations," said Dr Hemlata Bagla, principal, KC College, Churchgate. Dr Bagla is in final talks with tech companies regarding the exam system.



Dr Hemlata Bagla, principal, KC College

The college is planning to keep vigil with intermittent clicks technology. "The technology will monitor the student with constant shots to check if the student is moving away from the screen to check answers on a phone or book or is accessing another window on the computer," explained Dr Bagla, adding that while most of their students have access to required facilities, those appearing for entrance exams, the college will let them get access to the nearest possible computer.

Much to choose from

At RA Podar College in Matunga, the administration is discussing what system to set-up. "There are many software and technologies to choose from. We are working on the options," said the college's principal, Dr Shobhna Vasudevan.

NM College in Vile Parle too is discussing matters. Most autonomous colleges in the city are working to develop relevant systems.

Fast online tests

At Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College in Ghatkopar, teachers are being trained for the new online assessments. Director of the college, Dr Usha Mukundan, said, "Tests with application-based questions are going to be the key while ensuring zero malpractices. In such times, short-duration, fast online tests with small sets of students in batches could be an option, leaving no time for students to indulge in malpractices."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news