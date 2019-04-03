Colleges to get Mumbai University certificates for quicker evaluation

national

Varsity circular says the certificate would later be mandatory for renewing affiliation, increasing student intake and starting new courses and branches

File Pic

In a bid to make its evaluation process faster and more authentic, Mumbai University (MU) has come up with an idea of issuing certificates to affiliated colleges based on their evaluation performance. According to a circular issued by the varsity, the certificate would later be mandatory for renewing affiliation, increasing student intake and starting new courses and branches.

MU has faced criticism for delay

Over the past two years, MU has faced a lot of criticism for the delays in declaring results and also due to improper functioning of the On-Screen-Marking (OSM) system. According to the varsity, the inadequate participation of colleges in the evaluation process was responsible for the delay.

A circular issued by the university last month says, "Not only is it mandatory for each college to have a Common Assessment Process (CAP) centre where professors can evaluate papers online through the OSM system, but also to evaluate papers of 50 per cent more students than the actual number registered. A report on this has to be submitted to the varsity authorities for approval and a certificate on the evaluation process." The circular further mentions that in order to declare the results of each examination within 45 days, all teachers should participate in the evaluation process. Hence, principals of colleges have been asked to include each and every professor in the OSM system.

Also Read: Mistaken identity: Ex-Ms India trolled after drunk actress rams vehicles in Bandra

A senior university official said, "Not only the varsity, but even affiliated colleges are responsible for the delay in the evaluation process. Many colleges get visiting faculties to run courses, but they are not included in the assessment process. Hence, it was important to take this decision. Now as the performance of the colleges in the evaluation process matters, they will make efforts to justify it."

Also Read: Bar owners in Mumbai allege cops shut bars down before deadline

Vice-chancellor says

Speaking to mid-day, Suhas Pednekar, vice-chancellor of MU, said, "It is of utmost importance for the varsity to declare results within the stipulated time. I hope all affiliated colleges take the task seriously."

Also Read: Woman, auto driver do a Bunty aur Babli in Bangur Nagar

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates