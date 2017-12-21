Collision of vehicles kills 2, injures 10
Two persons were killed and 10 others injured following a collision between vehicles due to dense fog in the Arnia area here, police said today.
Representational Pic
The incident occurred last night on NH-91 when, as a result of thick fog, vehicles dashed against each other, SP (Rural) V K Tiwari said.
Saluddin (42), a resident of Meerut, and Prem Chand Yadav (42), hailing from Baduan, were killed in the accident, he said.
The injured persons were taken to Aligarh Medical College for treatment, he added.
