Collision of vehicles kills 2, injures 10

Two persons were killed and 10 others injured following a collision between vehicles due to dense fog in the Arnia area here, police said today

Two persons were killed and 10 others injured following a collision between vehicles due to dense fog in the Arnia area here, police said today.



Representational Pic

The incident occurred last night on NH-91 when, as a result of thick fog, vehicles dashed against each other, SP (Rural) V K Tiwari said.

Saluddin (42), a resident of Meerut, and Prem Chand Yadav (42), hailing from Baduan, were killed in the accident, he said.

The injured persons were taken to Aligarh Medical College for treatment, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is published from a syndicated feed