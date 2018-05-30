Colombia football team train in Italy ahead of Egypt friendly

The preliminary squad includes 11 veterans of the Colombian side that reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup before falling to hosts Brazil



Coach Jose Pekerman put the Colombian national football team through the paces here ahead of this week's pre-World Cup friendly against Egypt in nearby Bergamo.

The clash with Egypt on Friday will give Pekerman the chance to try out different combinations as he decides who among the 35 players he brought to Italy will make the final 23-man roster, reports EFE news agency. The preliminary squad includes 11 veterans of the Colombian side that reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup before falling to hosts Brazil.

Some of the stars of that campaign, such as midfielder James Rodriguez and goalkeeper David Ospina, will certainly be making the trip to Russia. Though he missed the 2014 World Cup due to injury, Radamel Falcao, Colombia's all-time leading scorer with 29 goals in 71 appearances, is also sure to be in the line-up.

For the 2018 tournament, Colombia will be part of Group H. along with Poland, Senegal, and Japan. The Colombians will begin their quest for a berth in the knockout stage with a match against Japan on June 19.

