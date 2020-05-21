Colour hacks! Neena Gupta finds out a way to keep up with the hair dye

Neena Gupta is using a painting brush to colour her hair amid the lockdown. Initially, the veteran actor asked husband Vivek Mehra how to go about it considering salons are shut. He gave her a brush but it did not work. Gupta, who is in Uttarakhand, picked up a painting brush from a local store. She referred to it as her 'jugaad' as she could do a fine job with it. Next time, she intends to colour her tresses using a toothbrush. Anyone in need of beauty hacks, ask Gupta. Take a look!

Its not just the salon issue for Neena Gupta but more! The actress has been finding ways to keep herself occupied in the mountains, who is stuck in Uttarakhand amid the lockdown process. Neena was seen mowing the lawn, getting ready to go nowhere and sit at home, read books, try her hand in baking, and many other activities to keep herself busy.

In a recent post, Neena Gupta was seen celebrating her 5 lakh followers on Instagram. The actress posted a fun dance video, which was no less than a childlike enthusiasm. On the work front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Masaba in her Netflix show Masaba Masaba. The actress was last seen in the hit comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Apart from this, Neena is also a part of Gwalior, a thriller, is co-directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu.

