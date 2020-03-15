Colour me Smurf

A young Canadian, who felt isolated in his youth, is gradually tattooing his body blue, to boost his self-esteem. Donnie Snider, a 26-year-old former forklift driver from Scarborough in Canada's Ontario region, started permanently colouring his body three years ago.

It all started when he asked his sister to tattoo a part of his leg and foot with the bright blue hue; he liked it so much that he kept on turning parts of his body blue, mostly because of the psychological impact he was experiencing. "Over several years I had been isolating myself, and making efforts to tone down my less-than-pragmatic impulses, out of fear and lack of confidence—and I was extremely miserable," said Snider.



Donnie Snider, 26, started permanently colouring his body blue three years ago. Pic/@trism_driver, Instagram

Thanks to his blue body, he now feels, he can remake his life. "It's like living life in strange-mode. It's definitely striking, and I think it's a beautiful colour." The 26-year-old admits that getting a job as a blue man is tough, but makes it very clear that he is a hardworking Canadian who would "eat out of a dumpster" than claim taxpayer assistance for unemployment. He is currently making and selling jewellery and documenting his adventures on Instagram. He lives in a "clapped-out transit bus", but is very optimistic about the future.

"I feel a renewed optimism about the feasibility of pursuing wild dreams," he said. "I might become a trillionaire, or move to Mars. Or just carry on selling earrings and get my bus fixed up." The Instagram user said he has received several comments from users on social media, with some admiring his work of art and others "not thrilled" about his choice of tattoo. "I get surprised looks, unblinking stares, snarky comments, interesting comments, compliments, light-hearted jokes, mean-spirited jokes, invasive questions—everything."

Porn in the time of corona

Adult site allows Italians to watch its content for free to boost low morale; rolls out coronavirus-themed porn

Italians will receive free premium porn content after Pornhub announced they will open their vaults of videos to the entire country.

The adult website said on Thursday that quarantined web surfers can get free premium service, while the site will donate money to help the European nation get through the hard times, New York Post reported. "Pornhub is donating its March proceeds from Modelhub to support Italy during this unfortunate time," the company said on Twitter. "Italy will also have free access to Pornhub Premium throughout the month. Forza Italia, we love you!"

Incidentally, Pornhub has also rolled out coronavirus-themed porn on their site, including one featuring a "healthcare worker" in a hazmat suit. The Italian peninsula is suffering a crisis of infections and death due to the coronavirus tearing across the globe. Deaths in the country topped 1,200 this week, with more than 17,000 testing positive.

Isolation is killing love in China

One would imagine that tragedy makes the heart grow fonder? But, divorce rates in China have risen significantly because 'couples are spending too much time together at home' during coronavirus self-isolation, according to register offices across the country.

Over 300 couples have scheduled appointments to get a divorce since February 24, said Lu Shijun, the manager of a marriage registry in Dazhou, Sichuan Province of south-western China. Officials believe the sharp increase of divorce requests could be caused by the fact that partners have spent too much time in close quarters under quarantine.

Golden unicorn or puppy?



Pic courtesy/@goldenunicornrae, Instagram

A Golden Retriever is melting hearts on Instagram, because it looks so adorable and unique. Little Rae has been identified as a 'golden unicorn' puppy, because her right ear has been growing at the top of her head. She lost her left ear following an accident at birth. The puppy has over 73.9k followers.

No more birthdays, please

A 94-year-old grandmum has gone viral, after making a strange birthday wish. Pauline Kay posted a video on TikTok singing Happy Birthday to her grandma, but wasn't prepared for what she was about to say next. When she stopped singing, the nonagenarian said, "Well thank you very much, I hope this is my last".

Saudi company in soup

for human hand santiser A Saudi Arabian state-owned oil company, Aramco, has been forced to apologise for using one of its employees as a human stand for a hand sanitising gel dispenser, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company attracted criticism after photos of the employee carrying the santiser went viral.

Band sets record for world's deepest concert

A Canadian band set a Guinness World Record when they ventured 6,213 feet below sea level to play a 50-minute concert. The Guinness adjudicator Kaitlin Vesper joined the Shaft Bottom Boy, deep inside Vale's Creighton Mine in Greater Sudbury, Ontario, to witness the concert.

Cops reach out to public to capture 'speedy' cow

The police in Florida are asking for the public's help in tracking down a cow that has evaded capture since January "due to its surprising speed and amazing fence jumping skills." It has been known to enter roadways where it endangers itself and surroundings.

