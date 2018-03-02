Colour-smeared people celebrate Holi across nation

People of Allahabad celebrate 'kapda faad' Holi where they rip off each other's clothes

Representational Picture

Colour-smeared people greet each other and spread happiness, as the whole country celebrates Holi with great fervor on Friday. While people are celebrating the festival with their families, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are observing the festival with their colleagues at borders.

Meanwhile in a bizarre way of celebration, people of Allahabad celebrate 'kapda faad' Holi where they rip off each other's clothes. The festival of Holi, which is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm every year, marks the triumph of good over evil, along with the arrival of the spring season.

On this occasion, people apply colours in each other's face and relish the festive sweet 'Gujiya' and have 'Thandai' with friends and family during evening. A day before Holi, people celebrate Choti Holi, where they burn stash of woods to fend off evil. Amritsar, Kanpur Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Tripura, Ludhiana, Bhopal are amongst the few cities that celebrate the festival in a grand manner.

