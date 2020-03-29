Colour the world happy

Bracing for quieter times and making the most of this quarantine period, there can't be a better time than now to test the artist in you. On these lines, Hina Bhatt Art Ventures, an outfit that hopes to enhance art, artists and their connection to the community, plans to inspire artists and the creatively inclined to join a stay-home-and-paint contest that's on till April 18, 2020.

The competition requires you to make artworks based on painting references posted on their Facebook page and upload them for the world to see.



Some of the painting references on the Hina Bhatt Art Ventures page

Pune-based Hina Bhatt says, "This contest titled, Stay Home, Stay Safe and Paint, suggests that you can be safe during the lockdown to slow down the spread of coronavirus. I wanted to encourage people to use their time constructively and expend their energies into art at home. The idea is to avoid interactions outside the home, but stay creative."

Interestingly, there are no restrictions on age or medium of use, which means everyone from kids to elders can join in "We want to encourage maximum participation," adds Bhatt. Each day, two prizes will be announced (R1,000 for the artist category and R500 for students).



Hina Bhatt

"Even established artists are getting involved and that's encouraging. Everyone understands the seriousness of the situation at hand and are willing to do their bit," she adds. The contest calls for participants to paint and upload artworks on their Facebook or Instagram account and tag the page #paintingreferencesbyhinabhatt and #hinabhattartventures by 8 pm daily. Winners will be announced the same day. Students and amateurs, here's your chance to participate in a show with wellknown artists.

