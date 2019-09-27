Colours on cloth

In order to bring out the creativity in children, art therapy coach and educator Shagufta Khan is conducting a tie and dye workshop where kids will learn to make their own t-shirt and take it home, too.

ON September 28, 11 am to 1 pm

AT Method Art Space, 86 Nagindas Master Road, Kala Ghoda.

CALL 8879128247

COST Rs 2,500 (plus taxes)

