Search

Stories on yoga

Updated: 28 October, 2020 08:04 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Learn more about asanas at a virtual discussion

Yoga has become a handy tool these days to peddle India's soft power. But the practice has existed long before modern-day political structures were built. In fact, it is strongly linked to the country's mythological traditions. Each asana has a story behind it, and author and Sunday Mid-day columnist Devdutt Pattanaik, along with co-author Matthew Rulli, has documented the history of 64 of these in a book called Yoga Mythology (HarperCollins India). Pattanaik will now host a virtual discussion where he will explain the historical significance behind each pose. Join in to learn more about this ancient tradition.

On October 30, 8 pm onwards
Log on to Asiatic Society India Centre on Facebook
Free

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 28 October, 2020 08:06 IST

Tags

mumbai guide

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK