Stories on yoga

Yoga has become a handy tool these days to peddle India's soft power. But the practice has existed long before modern-day political structures were built. In fact, it is strongly linked to the country's mythological traditions. Each asana has a story behind it, and author and Sunday Mid-day columnist Devdutt Pattanaik, along with co-author Matthew Rulli, has documented the history of 64 of these in a book called Yoga Mythology (HarperCollins India). Pattanaik will now host a virtual discussion where he will explain the historical significance behind each pose. Join in to learn more about this ancient tradition.

On October 30, 8 pm onwards

Log on to Asiatic Society India Centre on Facebook

Free

