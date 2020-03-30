Combating COVID-19: Bhumi Pednekar pledges donation to PM-CARES Fund

Joining the others in the battle against coronavirus, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday pledged to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. The 30-year-old actor shared the news of her willingness to support on Twitter and also urged everybody to contribute in whatever capacity one can "for those that are more vulnerable & in distress".

"I pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. Be it supplies, food, essentials or the research that humanity needs right now, our support matters. We need to stand up, In whatever capacity we can, for those that are more vulnerable & in distress@narendramodi#jaiho #IndiaFightsCorona," the tweet read.

Many big names from the Bollywood industry have chipped in their support to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus. Among them is actor Akshay Kumar, who on Saturday announced an amount of Rs 25 crore from his savings to the PM-CARES Fund.

Following the 'Kesari' actor was Varun Dhawan who also took to Twitter to pledge his support by contributing Rs 30 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund.

Further Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee have also contributed their bit for the cause. Earlier on Sunday, Shilpa Shetty too pledged to donate a sum of Rs 21 lakh to the relief fund.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever