Come and join us! Mumbai Ranji players get last minute calls for match

Already knocked out of the Ranji Trophy, the Mumbai selectors made three changes in the 15-member squad for today's last league game against Madhya Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Milind Rege-led panel replaced Jay Bista (265 runs in six games) with Akarshit Gomel. Off-spinner Ankush Jaiswal, who last played a first-class game in 2015, was recalled for left-arm spinner Vinayak Bhoir, who picked up two wickets in as many games. Mumbai U-23 captain Hardik Tamore, who scored 74 runs in three first-class games, was rewarded for his 134 against Saurashtra U-23 at Rajkot in the CK Nayudu Trophy last week. Tamore comes in for injured pacer Tushar Deshpande.

The Mumbai players had their net session on Tuesday morning without knowing who will be part of the squad for the MP game. The selection committee met in the afternoon to decide on the combination.



Tamore, Gomel and Jaiswal were called on Tuesday morning to join the team's practice session. Tamore and Gomel will become the fourth opening combination of the season after Prithvi Shaw-Bista, Shaw-Aditya Tare and Bista-Bhupen Lalwani.

Tamore, who was practising at Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra Kurla Complex ground with the U-23 team, rushed to join Tare & Co at Wankhede while Bandra boy Jaiswal was about to leave for his office in Fort when he received the call. Mahim resident Gomel was all set to leave for the gym before being forced to head to Wankhede Stadium.

"I am prepared to open the innings; there's hardly any difference between No. 1 or 3," Tamore told mid-day on Tuesday.



Gomel, 26, who represented Mumbai U-23 three years ago, said: "I wasn't expecting it, but it is not a surprise as well. My job is to do well in any match, any conditions, so selection can come up at any time."

MIG Cricket Club's groundman Ramkishan's son Jaiswal, who bowled to Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Lalwani and Bista in the nets on Tuesday, was happy with the way he bowled. "I was confident on making a comeback to the Mumbai team. I was bowling well and will give my best if I get a chance to play," said Jaiswal.

