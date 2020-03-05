Come home to Velas

Named after the colour of its skin and shell, Olive Ridley turtles remain the most abundant sea turtle species. But their population has been dwindling, making conservation efforts the need of the hour. Located in Maharashtra's Konkan belt, Velas has been a hub for turtle activity. Every year, around March and April, the Velas coast witnesses these shelled creatures hatching from their eggs and then embarking on their journey towards the sea. After starting conservation work in 2002, the NGO Sahyadri Nisarga Mitra (SNM) along with the forest department, village panchayat and Kasav Mitramandal decided to put together a turtle festival to raise awareness.



Olive Ridley turtles at Velas beach

Mohan Upadhyay, a livelihood assistant with the Mangrove Foundation, who was working with SNM says, "Before 2002, villagers used to poach turtle eggs. Now, they are protecting them and are actively involved in conservation. We are alive because of nature, so it is our duty to give something in return."



Velas beach

Velas doesn't boast of hotels and resorts and prides itself on local experiences. Vinayak Belose who organises such tours says a traditional package comprises homestays, Konkani food, and of course, turtle sightings by the beach according to specific day and night timings provided by the organising committee. The nesting site is barricaded. He says, "Even though such an event creates awareness, the flipside is that huge crowds come with great expectations. You cannot always expect to see a hatchling." Sarita Fernandes, chief conservation officer, NGO Vanashakti (Mumbai and Goa), who has been associated with the Morjim Turtle Festival, says that it is important for visitors to ensure that the activities that visitors take part in are in coordination with the forest department officials and as per norms. Fernandes shares, "This is a protected species, and falls under the purview of the Wildlife Protection Act, which if not followed entails an imprisonment term of up to three years and/or a fine of R10,000."



Mohan Upadhyay

How to reach

By car: Head to Mahad via the Mumbai-Goa Highway or Diveagar in Raigad's Shrivardhan Taluka. Follow the internal route that goes to Harihareshwar and there you'll find a jetty point from where you can reach Velas

By train: Velas isn't directly accessible by train. The nearest station is Veer and from there you'll have to rely on local transport to take you to Harihareshwar. This is a more expensive route to take.



Sarita Fernandes

Do's and don'ts

. Don't pick the hatchlings up.

. They are sensitive to light and sound. Don't use a flashlight or make sounds with your DSLR camera. Bonfires on the beach should be avoided. They will stop walking towards the water and walk towards you if they sense movement.

. If you spot an injured turtle, alert the forest department immediately.

