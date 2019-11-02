Walk with mid-day: Come, let us show you Bom Bahia, Mombain, Bombay, Mumbai

Forgotten British milestones. Buzzing masala markets. Crumbling stone temples. Hidden caves. If you think you've seen pretty much all of Mumbai, you are going to be in for a surprise.

We, at mid-day, believe that you've just skimmed the surface, and that's why we are bringing our readers a brand new initiative called Walk with mid-day. Led by mid-day's senior journalists and in-house heritage enthusiasts, participants will be taken on an organised tour of a route we handpick for its uniqueness and historical or social relevance.

We kick off the series with the Graves of the Greats walk that will introduce you to some of Mumbai's most important founding fathers who rest at one of Asia's oldest burial grounds, the picturesque Sewri Christian Cemetery.

This walk, helmed by Fiona Fernandez, mid-day's features editor and author of the best-selling title, Ten Heritage Walks of Mumbai, will tell you the stories of Bombay's visionaries, from its architects and civic bosses to important faces from the art and literature world.

Expect an engaging dose of history, laced with quirky anecdotes and 'wow' moments about the city's earliest movers and shakers. The hour-long walk will be held on November 10, Sunday.

So that we have just the right bunch that appreciates its history enough to spare a precious Sunday, we are inviting you to take a simple quiz. The first six winners to give all correct answers will be invited on the walk.

The quiz

1 Which famous Mumbai landmark has statues of a seated lion and tiger at the entry gate?

2 If you are at Hutatma Chowk in Fort, which water fountain will you spot in front of you?

3 What is the name of the museum near Rani Baug, Byculla?

4 Which railway station on the Central line is named after the Marathi word for tamarind?

5 The Bombay Samachar is Asia's oldest newspaper. Which language is it published in?

There are rules

. The first six entries for correct answers to all five questions will be picked as winners.

. Entries will close on November 5, Tuesday, 9 pm.

. Send your answers with your full name, age, address, profession and contact number to mailbag@mid-day.com

. Team mid-day's decision on the winners will be final.

. Details of the walk will be shared with winners over a call.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates