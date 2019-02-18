BNHS to undertake a flamingo census; calls in bird enthusiasts to aid the count

national

Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has invited bird lovers, experts to point out hitherto unknown sites for first coordinated all-India flamingo count this weekend

A flamingo census — that's what the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) is set to conduct to estimate the number of Greater and Lesser Flamingoes across India. The BNHS has identified all major flamingo congregation sites where bird enthusiasts can visit to aid the count.

This will be the first coordinated all-India Flamingo Count. The Flamingo Count Google Document created by BNHS has invited Government Institutions, Indian Bird Conservation Network (IBCN) members, birdwatchers, NGOs, ornithologists, researchers, academicians and nature lovers across India to participate in the mega count event that will be conducted in two phases at a pan-India level. The first phase will be held on February 23-24.



The block counting method can be used when there are flocks of flamingoes at one location

Pan-India counting

More than 50 shortlisted sites from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh have been mentioned in the list and depending on the participation, the sites will be added."Currently, our team is working on generating more volunteers across the selected states.

Many local birdwatchers, students, photographers, Indian Bird Conservation Network (IBCN) members, Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) coordinators are helping us cover more sites as we are also receiving information about the sites not listed, along with local information about local flamingo habitats," a BNHS spokesperson said. The BNHS has also provided detailed information on its website regarding spotting the differences between a Greater Flamingo and a Lesser Flamingo. Participants can conduct the counts based on the information, and send detailed forms back to BNHS on each day.

When and where to visit

Participants can choose any one of the two days (February 23 or 24) or both dates. The counts should ideally start around 7 am for inland sites and for sites where flamingo movements depend on sea tides, the counts could be conducted when the congregation is highest. Evening counts in good light conditions are also encouraged.

9 sites in Maharashtra

Mumbai Sewri mudflats, Vashi creek, Airoli creek, Thane creek, Raigad-Uran, Pune-Bhigwan, Solapur-Ujani Dam, Hipparga Talav, Latur Hati Lake, Ahmednagar Nath Sagar-Paithan, Dhule Nakane tank

