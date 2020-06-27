Come together for The Beatles

Where do The Beatles stand today? In the din of contemporary sounds including trap, glitch, trip-hop and what not, what relevance does the band have that didn't quite create a stir as much as cause an earthquake in the music industry when the album Please Please Me was launched in 1963? A lot, says Mumbai musician Sarosh Nanavaty, ahead of a tribute gig this evening that she's part of. "They had so many different sounds that some part of it still resonates with the younger generation. The band created what is called a revolution in music. That movement never changes. And rock 'n' roll never dies," Nanavaty reasons.

It's fitting that she was in college with two of her fellow performers — Hormuz Ragina and Arish Bhiwandiwala, as well as Naquita D'Souza — because The Beatles also began their journey when John Lennon and early member Stuart Sutcliffe were students at Liverpool College of Art. Nanavaty tells us, "I was in the college band with Hormuz and Arish, and they were such huge fans that we would always have some Beatles song or the other in our performances. So, it's nice that years later, we are getting to play this tribute gig."



Sarosh Nanavaty

She adds that the online concert will involve individual performances, though she also reveals that since Ragina lives nearby, they are trying to figure out a way for both of them to team up at the same space (following all safety precautions, of course). Otherwise, the plan is to keep the renditions as authentic as possible. Rock 'n' roll isn't dead, after all. And if you ask us, it never will be.

When Tonight, 8 pm

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 199

