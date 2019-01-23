Comedian Kevin Barnett passes away in Mexico

hollywood

Kevin Barnett shared this photo a few days ago on his Instagram account.

Kevin Barnett, the comedian behind Fox comedy series Rel, has died while on vacation in Mexico of unknown causes. He was 32. "It's with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett," weekly digital audio series the Last Podcast tweeted.

Barnett's New York City-based comedy career was just taking off at the time of his death, having just executive produced and co-created Fox TV series Rel alongside comedians Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz.

In his last Instagram post two days ago, Barnett was looking ahead to the future: "In Mexico. Bought myself a sweater... Swag heavy. Mixtape comin," he wrote.

Now, the comments are overflowing with messages ending in "RIP."

The up-and-coming comedian served as writer on the "House-sitting" episode of "Broad City." He also appeared on HBO's "Funny as Hell" and in Chris Rock's "Top Five."

He and Rabinowitz had previously been head writers and appeared in TruTV's "Friends of the People," and as writer-producers on "The Carmichael Show".

He also co-hosted podcast "Round Table of Gentlemen" with Ben Kissel for Last Podcast Network, which tweeted about his demise.

"The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you'll see them again. We love you KB," the Last Podcast said.

