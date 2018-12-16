Comedian Pete Davidson: Don't want to be on earth

hollywood

In the post, Davidson wrote: "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so"

Comedian Pete Davidson, who split up with fiancee Ariana Grande in mid-October, posted a disturbing message stating he doesn't want to be on this earth any more. And then he deleted his Instagram account.

Before his account was deleted, fans and followers had commented with messages of support, though some commenters urged the star to go through with it, reported variety.com.

His post also attracted the New York Police Department.

Davidson has been open about his diagnosis with a borderline personality disorder (BPD) and the difficulties that pose.

Roughly an hour before his messages on Saturday, he had shared a message on the platform praising rapper Kanye West for speaking out about mental health.

The "Saturday Night Live" cast member has since his split posted about being bullied on social media and at one point indicated he wouldn't kill himself "no matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me".