Comedian Rajeev Nigam on his son's demise: Nobody helped me except Maniesh Paul

In an unfortunate turn of events, TV actor Rajeev Nigam lost his son Devraj a few days back, after fighting for his life for many years. Opening up about the critical period of his life, Rajeev Nigam expressed his gratitude to Maniesh Paul for supporting him financially, when he most needed it.

"I've been facing a financial crisis for the past two and a half years, while on one hand, I was unable to work, on the other hand, my son was undergoing his treatment. To be honest, it was disappointing to see that in these testing times, no one from the fraternity helped me except Maniesh Paul. Maniesh helped me a lot, not just financially but also mentally he has been a strong support," shared Rajeev Nigam.

Rajeev Nigam lost his son Devraj on the former's birthday, November 8. As his son left for heavenly abode, Nigam took to social media to pen a heartfelt note. Sharing a picture with his son, Rajeev Nigam wrote in the note, "What a surprise birthday gift... mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate... pagle aisa gift koi deta hai. (My son Devraj left for his heavenly abode, without cutting my birthday cake. Who gives such a birthday gift?)"

In May 2018, Rajeev Nigam had posted an update on his son's health condition. He shared this:

In August 2018, Rajeev went on to share that his son is doing well.

Rajeev Nigam's life took a drastic turn after his son went into a coma. The comedian faced a lot of hurdles while completing the shoot of Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai during the course. Following which, Nigam took the decision to return to his hometown and concentrate on his son's medical condition and put career on the backburner.

Rajeev Nigam has appeared in shows like "Laughter Challenge 2", "Comedy Circus" and "Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai".

