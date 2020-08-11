COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card released, download at comedk.org

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on Tuesday released the admit card for its Under Graduate Entrance Test 2020 (UGET – 2020) on its official website. Candidates who had registered for the COMEDK UGET 2020 examination can visit the official website at comedk.org to download the entrance exam's admit card online.

The exams were postponed from its scheduled date due to the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET 2020) exams will be held on August 19. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

"The UGET 2020 for Engineering Courses will be held on Wednesday the 19 August, 2020, in two shifts. First shift will be held from 9.00 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm," said the official notice.

Steps to download COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card

Visit the official website at comedk.org

Click on the download 'admit card' link

Enter your login id and password

The COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out for future reference

The COMEDK UGET entrance examination is an online entrance test conducted all over the country in order to secure seats in different engineering institutes. The entrance exam paper will consist of 180 questions including 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Here's a direct link to download the COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card

"In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” the official notification said on COMDEK's official website.

