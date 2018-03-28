Comedy Central presents the long-anticipated return of popular dramedy series Suits Season 7

Suits which follows intriguing twists and turns in the lives of hot shot lawyer duo Harvey Spector and Mike Ross will see the focus shifting to their relationships with other major characters in the show



Beloved legal dramedy Suits is all set to return to Comedy Central India's #HappyPlace. The show returns post hiatus to complete the remainder of its 7th Season. While the show is sure to grip ardent fans yet again with its exciting plotlines, what's exciting to note is that fans in India will get to view the series simultaneously with the U.S. as the show will be simulcast in India and will air at 11 AM IST from 29th March 2018.

The series which follows intriguing twists and turns in the lives of hotshot lawyer duo Harvey Spector and Mike Ross will see the focus shifting to their relationships with other major characters in the show. While audiences speculate whether Harvey and Donna get together, the remaining episodes of season 7 are also expected to showcase Mike and Rachel's impending wedding. With five brand new episodes and a two-hour long finale, the show is sure to hook fans once again.

Excited about the new season, Hashim D'Souza, Programming Head, English Entertainment, Viacom18 shares, "The response to the mid-season finale of Suits was overwhelming. And now, with the second instalment going on air this week, especially with the season premiering in India and the US at the same time, the excitement has only grown manifold. Our loyal viewer base across India is waiting in anticipation to the much-awaited return of season 7 starting March 29. This only gives us the impetus to offer more content that is edgy and unique in nature to keep our viewers involved and excited."

The series Suits has been renewed for an eighth season following the overwhelming success and demand for more from its faithful fans. Joining the cast as a series regular starting Season 8 will be popular TV and Film star Katherine Heigl. The production of the new season is expected to start April 2018 onward.

