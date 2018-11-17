Comedy films an escape for Jennifer Lopez

Nov 17, 2018, 15:47 IST | IANS

Jennifer Lopez spoke about it during an appearance on The Tonight Show, in a chat with host Jimmy Fallon

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, who is returning to the romantic comedy genre with the upcoming movie Second Act, says sometimes during a tough life one needs a fun and quirky escape. Lopez spoke about it during an appearance on The Tonight Show, in a chat with host Jimmy Fallon, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"You need that funny, quirky look at life. That romantic look at life. I think things are tough sometimes and we need that escape," said the star of rom-coms such as Maid in Manhattan, The Wedding Planner, Monster-in-Law and Shall We Dance?.

She hasn't appeared in a traditional take on the genre since The Back-up Plan in 2010.

Second Act follows a 40-something retail worker (Lopez) who reinvents her life when a friend makes her a fake resume that lands her a job at a prestigious Madison Avenue firm.

Lopez said that she personally requested that her co-star on "Second Act" be Milo Ventigmilia, whose most recent claim to fame is playing Jack Pearson on "This Is Us".

"There was only one person I ever saw and it was Milo ... And watching him play a dad I was like, 'Ugh, oh my God,'" Lopez said.

