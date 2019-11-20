Comedy from the Aussie coast

Established in 1987, The Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) is the second largest stand-up festival in the world. As live comedy surpasses all other forms of performance arts in India, it was only natural that international collaborations would find a stronghold in the country.

Co-founder of the Cuckoo Club — which is hosting MICF's offshoot roadshow, where hundreds of local and international artistes travel across the world performing at different venues — Sudeip Nair, echoes this when he says, "As one of the earliest support systems for stand-up comedy in India, it is natural for us to support a diverse and wide range of languages and nationalities across the arts." He adds, "It's an honour to host such a prestigious institution on their road show across the country," speaking about the show's Mumbai chapter that will be taking place in the city this Friday, and will also travel to Nair's newly launched performance space outpost in Kochi.

Meet the artistes

Michelle Brasier

If you remember watching the lesser-known, but critically acclaimed show called Utopia, you may remember this feisty comedienne. Michelle Brasier, in fact, dons many hats as a singer, radio presenter and actor, aside from being a stand-up artiste. Brasier was also nominated for the Golden Gibbo award at the MICF in both 2017 and 2018 along with her partner Laura Frew (the duo goes by the name Double Denim). Her sense of humour has been touted as quirky and "full of childish mischief."

Blake Freeman



If you're going to stalk Blake Freeman after reading this, let us give you a heads up — his display pic is NSFW (not safe for work). That Freeman, who will be performing alongside Cashman and Brasier, likes to kid around is apparent from the nature of his social media handles, which oddly, neither gives too much away nor withholds enough! On Friday, watch the award-winning artiste, who will be coming to India right after concluding a debut tour in the UK, take the stage at the

Khar venue.

Tom Cashman

"I wear diagonal black and white stripes to show that I'm halfway between a bad boy (burglar) and a good boy (referee)," Cashman wrote in one of his posts, and if the reviews on his official page are anything to go by, it seems that this one has an unassuming demeanor. Cashman's vibe has been described as "laidback." So, the set is going to be funny, casual and also, mathematical, for it seems like he nurtures a great love for graphs!

Biswa Kalyan Rath

"I am very excited to be sharing the stage with international comics and hoping for a bright future of Indo-Australian comedy collaboration, which will eventually lead to me speaking English," jokes India's much-loved comic Biswa Kalyan Rath. Rath, who is known for his self-deprecating sense of humour and relatable jokes, sprinkled with anecdotes known only to Indians, will be hosting the show.

ON November 24, 9.30 pm

AT The Cuckoo Club, Mac Ronells Compound 5AA, St Andrews Road, Bandra West.

CALL 9619962969

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 249

