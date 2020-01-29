Comedy in the making

What goes into the making of a new joke? How does a comic know it’s working? At New Week New Jokes in Juhu hosted by comic Radhika Vaz (in pic) every Monday, female stand-up comics come and test out new material. Here’s your chance to be part of not just watching but the making of a new comedy show, or several new ones.

On February 3, 11 am

At The Juhu Studio: Mumbai, 11, Parna Kutter Road, Janki Kutir, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu. CALL 99202 36355

Log on to bookmyshow.in

Cost Rs 299

