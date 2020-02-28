Comedy of identity

Catch comedian Omkar Rege perform a Marathi stand-up comedy routine where he tells the audience about how, despite knowing four languages, he feels as if he doesn't belong anywhere.

On February 29, 6 pm

At Open House, Amar Kunj, Cadel Road, Dadar.

Call ON 24455044

Cost Rs 250

