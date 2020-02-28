Search

Comedy of identity

Updated: Feb 28, 2020, 10:06 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Catch comedian Omkar Rege perform a Marathi stand-up comedy routine where he tells the audience about how, despite knowing four languages, he feels as if he doesn't belong anywhere

Catch comedian Omkar Rege perform a Marathi stand-up comedy routine where he tells the audience about how, despite knowing four languages, he feels as if he doesn't belong anywhere.

On February 29, 6 pm
At Open House, Amar Kunj, Cadel Road, Dadar.
Call ON 24455044
Cost Rs 250

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK