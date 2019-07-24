Comedy over coffee
Attend an event that brings the best of both worlds
With a combination of coffee and comedy, there's little chance of anything going wrong; you wouldn't know whether you're laughing because the jokes are funny or simply because you're caffeinated. This evening, a popular coffee chain is hosting a comedy night with Atul Khatri, to give you the best of both worlds. Participants can also ask him questions about the ABCs of comedy.
On: Tonight, 7 pm
At: Starbucks, Infiniti Mall, Andheri West.
Free
