Jammie time

Choose the right fabric

Choose fabrics that have a subtle sheen such as crepe or silk for a more luxe finish. Details such as a wide lapel, asymmetrical hem, interesting prints, and piping can make all the difference if you are eager to stand out, shares luxury blogger Riaan George.

Make your own rules

Switch your pyjama bottoms for lungis or sarongs to enhance your comfort and style, George says. Pair these with a fitted T-shirt or a smart shirt for a sleeker silhouette. Colour block or pick complementing prints - geometric and subtle floral patterns are the way to go this season.

Accessorise your look

Design student Vinanti Jain recommends adding an interesting hair band and quirky socks to the mix. Add subtle jewellery and cinch slip dresses and baggy tees at the waist for an edgy look. Layer your PJs with a cardigan, shrug, kimono, or blazer, and slip dresses with a basic white tee.

