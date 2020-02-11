Comfortably classic

Food: wholesome

Ambiance: cozy

Service: homely

Cost: Reasonable

Verdict: 2/4

There was no plan on the horizon. Yet, not only did we end up over ordering but also did not regret the decision. A few minutes earlier, we stood outside Nomada, a month-old café in Versova, contemplating a quick snack.

An inviting and cosy café, the light falls on its see-through glass facade. Arty and dressed with modern frames, especially one of a cat, draws our attention.

We walk in and slide into one of the wooden bench tables and pore into an extensive menu for the compact 30-seater. We pick stone roasted chicken (Rs 350) from the poiwich section, pork belly (Rs 400) from burgers, veggie hot dog (Rs 300) from loaded dogs and a peanut butter and jelly shake (Rs 220) from drink options. We sit back and breathe out, as the lady with the sweetest smile approves our order with nods.

Chocolate coffee dessert

The prompt service brings us our order within 15 minutes with a cheer. The poi is crisp on its coat, and stuffed generously with a wet chicken curry that has South East Asian coconut curry flavours. The poi bite, slathered in cream cheese and onions, is a bit of a tug but we don't mind it for the filling that created a smooth, delish wave. However, the side of green chutney mentioned in the menu is missing.

The pork belly comes in a sweet bun. First, we finger-lick the soy glaze; separately taste the fermented plum sauce and nibble on a spicy peanut. The first wholesome bite is juicy, one welcome mess we don't want to clean. There's the sweetness of the glaze and the sour punch of plums and sautéed apples.

Vegan hot dog Stone roasted chicken poi

We order the veggie hot dog out of sheer curiosity. A smart play of carrot mash, crispy okra and elephant mushrooms, "the meaty" bite is earthy with the freshness of microgreens. We could go vegan for this rendition. This, with a side of beetroot ketchup is a vegan rising for hot dogs.

We wash this down with the shake which is blended with banana for sweetness. There's not enough jelly but it's a happy blend with the nutty, chilled comfort.

Peanut butter and jelly shake

While the detour journey has us satiated so far, we did plan dessert, and dessert it is. Chocolate coffee (Rs 350) arrives with two dollops of decadent dark chocolate and coffee mousse topped with choco crumbs and sea salt. The coffee foam on the side is light and airy. The bits of dense cake seem uncooked and feel sticky in the mouth. The malt milk crumbs break the dark sparing between chocolate and coffee.

Nomada, their Instagram account says, was conceived as an idea 12 years ago. The dream result is promising, and we are definitely returning to try the rest of the menu — a liquid cheesecake to be precise.

At Nomada, 8/A, opposite Palm Beach Apartments, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova.

Time 11.30 am to 12 am

Call 9372049767

Food review rating: 4/4 EXCEPTIONAL, 3/4 EXCELLENT, 2/4 VERY GOOD, 1/4 GOOD, 0.5/4 AVERAGE

Nomada didn't know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals

