Vicky Kaushal to star in YRF's next film which is an out-and-out comedy?

Vicky Kaushal has an enviable line-up of movies, including Sardar Udham Singh, Takht and the Sam Manekshaw biopic. Even as he completes the dubbing of the Shoojit Sircar film on the Indian freedom fighter, the actor has been roped in for Yash Raj Films' yet-untitled next, which is reportedly being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. mid-day has learnt that Kaushal will kick off the shoot in November.

"Contrary to reports stating it is a high-octane action film, the YRF offering is an out-and-out comedy and will see Vicky break away from his intense roles. Aditya Chopra, who has been keenly following the actor's career, wants to tap into his comic side with this outing. If all goes as planned, the team will begin pre-production in October," reveals a source.

Vicky Kaushal was to have a busy 2020 with the shoot of Karan Johar's Takht slated for March, followed by Meghna Gulzar's movie on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. But with the pandemic playing havoc with movies' schedules, it is likely that the actor will juggle the comedy and Gulzar's project. Takht is expected to go on floors at a later stage as the period drama requires combination dates of seven actors.

Yash Raj Films remained unavailable for comment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news