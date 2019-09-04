Search

Comic relief

Published: Sep 04, 2019, 08:47 IST | The Guide Team

Attend a show with the best line-up of stand-up comediennes

To tackle your  mid-week dose of laughter, a new stand-up series at a Juhu venue features a line-up of talented women every Wednesday. Hosted by Karima Khan, the show will have Surbhi Bagga, Kajol Srinivasan, Devanshi Shah, Jeeya Sethi (in pic), Sonali Thakker and Prashasti Singh on stage discussing everything under the sun.

Be prepared to laugh about topics ranging from PMS and sex to fighting with your siblings and hating rich people.

On Today, 8.30 pm
At The Juhu Studio, Janki Kutir, Juhu.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 200 (for women); Rs 400 (for men)

