Comic relief

To tackle your mid-week dose of laughter, a new stand-up series at a Juhu venue features a line-up of talented women every Wednesday. Hosted by Karima Khan, the show will have Surbhi Bagga, Kajol Srinivasan, Devanshi Shah, Jeeya Sethi (in pic), Sonali Thakker and Prashasti Singh on stage discussing everything under the sun.

Be prepared to laugh about topics ranging from PMS and sex to fighting with your siblings and hating rich people.

On Today, 8.30 pm

At The Juhu Studio, Janki Kutir, Juhu.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200 (for women); Rs 400 (for men)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates