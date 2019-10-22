Comic relief

The cartoon strip Adarsh Balak has been a hit among people for its anti-establishment stand. The panels follow a young school child who comes up with macabre solutions to everyday problems. Catch Piyesh Trivedi, the artist who created it, in action at an event that will also feature producer Nate08 spinning an eclectic mix of tracks.

On October 26, 8.30 pm onwards

At Levi's Lounge, Unit 2, New Mahalaxmi Silk Mills, Mathuradas Mills Compound, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel

Log on to insider.in

Free

