Comicstaan Season 2 trailer to be out tomorrow!
Comicstaan became a huge rage last season when reality stand-up comedy hunt became the most streamed series on the OTT platform it aired on, in India
Amazon Prime Video Original is all set to launch the trailer of Comicstaan Season Two which will instantly make you laugh with the excitement for the promising all-new season set to be out tomorrow, 26th June 2019.
This season is an all-new innings and will see the likes of Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kaneez Surka, and Zakir Khan as judges and mentors. Comicstaan season 2 will run for a total of eight episodes, with the seven judges using one episode each to train the contestants in observational, anecdotal, improv, topical, sketch, impromptu, and alternative comedy. The finale will then bring everyone together. The format of the second installment is similar to that of the first season which was a hit amongst the youth.
Promising to be a bigger and larger season, with Zakir on the panel, Comicstaan is definitely the show that will bring a fresh dose of laughter, jokes and even brighter comic talent. Season 2 of Comicstaan will be available on Amazon Prime Video from 12 July.
Also Read: Amazon Prime Original series Comicstaan renewed for second season
