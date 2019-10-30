MENU

'Coming back' Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at return to Spain

Updated: Oct 30, 2019, 15:55 IST | IANS | Washington D.C.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic shared a video on Instagram and added fuel to fire regarding his next possible transfer

Washington: Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic added fuel to fire regarding his next possible transfer, posting a video on Instagram that said that he's "coming back" to Spain. The forward's contract with Galaxy is set to expire at the end of the year, and rumors have been rife regarding the 38-year-old's possible next club, reports Xinhua news agency.

By posting the video on Tuesday, Ibrahimovic again grabbed the attention, but he did not say he's "coming back" to Spain for playing or just for a post-season vacation.

Ibrahimovic started his professional career at Malmo in 1999 and went on to play for Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG and Manchester United before joining Galaxy in 2018. He had been linked with a move to Napoli in Serie A recently but failed to work out a deal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

