Commando 3: This Vidyut Jamwal potboiler promises to be three times bigger

There are a lot of Bollywood actors who enjoy a franchise that becomes the very reason why they enjoy such massive popularity. Ajay Devgn has Singham and Golmaal, Salman Khan has Dabangg and Tiger, Akshay Kumar has Housefull, and Tiger Shroff has Baaghi. There's another actor who now has his own franchise, Commando. No prizes of guessing we are talking about Vidyut Jamwal. And a new poster featuring the actor is out, take a look:

Adah Sharma, who starred as police officer Bhavna Reddy in the second film, returns in the third film too. Check out her poster as the actress too looks ready for action:

Next in line is Buraq, and going by the look of Gulshan Devaiah, he seems to be the antagonist of the story. He has been described as the devil on the run, plotting at every turn. Take a look:

And lastly, Mallika Sood, who also seems to be an officer with a mission. Check out her look as well:

The third film of the series is directed by Aditya Datt, the man behind Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21, and is all set to release on November 29, and clash with two films- Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara and Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman.

