MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Commando 3: This Vidyut Jamwal potboiler promises to be three times bigger

Updated: Oct 22, 2019, 15:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The principal characters of Commando 3 are revealed and the film looks three times bigger!

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Reliance Entertainment
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Reliance Entertainment

There are a lot of Bollywood actors who enjoy a franchise that becomes the very reason why they enjoy such massive popularity. Ajay Devgn has Singham and Golmaal, Salman Khan has Dabangg and Tiger, Akshay Kumar has Housefull, and Tiger Shroff has Baaghi. There's another actor who now has his own franchise, Commando. No prizes of guessing we are talking about Vidyut Jamwal. And a new poster featuring the actor is out, take a look:

Adah Sharma, who starred as police officer Bhavna Reddy in the second film, returns in the third film too. Check out her poster as the actress too looks ready for action:

Next in line is Buraq, and going by the look of Gulshan Devaiah, he seems to be the antagonist of the story. He has been described as the devil on the run, plotting at every turn. Take a look:

And lastly, Mallika Sood, who also seems to be an officer with a mission. Check out her look as well:

The third film of the series is directed by Aditya Datt, the man behind Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21, and is all set to release on November 29, and clash with two films- Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara and Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

vidyut jamwaladah sharmagulshan devaiahbollywood newsEntertainment News

Here's when Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss contestants

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK