MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Commando 3 trailer: Vidyut Jammwal on mission with Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar to save the nation

Updated: Oct 24, 2019, 12:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Commando 3 revolves around a commando named Karanveer Singh Dogran, which is essayed by Vidyut Jammwal.

Vidyut Jammwal, Angira Dhar and Adah Sharma in a still from the trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube/RelianceEntertainment
Vidyut Jammwal, Angira Dhar and Adah Sharma in a still from the trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube/RelianceEntertainment

Commando 3 is the third instalment in the Commando franchise, which is championed by Vidyut Jammwal. The actor has successfully carried the baton of shouldering the Commando films. Joining him in the third instalment is Adah Sharma, who has been a constant in the Commando series, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah. Dhar and Devaiah are the two new additions, and with Gulshan in the film, the viewers can expect some quirk.

Commando 3 revolves around a commando named Karanveer Singh Dogran, which is essayed by Vidyut Jammwal. The actor plays an international spy who goes on a black money trail along with Bhavna Reddy, essayed by Adah Sharma from India to Bangkok. 

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Commando 3 is helmed by Aditya Datt and is slated to hit the theatres on November 29, 2019. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.

Vidyut Jammwal
Vidyut Jammwal.

On the professional front, Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Junglee, which was helmed by The Mask and The Scorpion King fame director Chuck Russell. The film was based on the unique relationship between humans and animals. Besides the action hero, the movie also featured elephants in an interesting way.

Talking about Adah Sharma, she was recently seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh's ByPass Road. Adah also featured in a Tamil movie named Charlie Chaplin 2 with Prabhudheva. 

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

vidyut jamwalcommandogulshan devaiahadah sharmaEntertainment Newsbollywood news

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Adah Sharma at Trailer Launch of Film Bypass Road

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK