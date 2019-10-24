Commando 3 trailer: Vidyut Jammwal on mission with Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar to save the nation

Commando 3 is the third instalment in the Commando franchise, which is championed by Vidyut Jammwal. The actor has successfully carried the baton of shouldering the Commando films. Joining him in the third instalment is Adah Sharma, who has been a constant in the Commando series, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah. Dhar and Devaiah are the two new additions, and with Gulshan in the film, the viewers can expect some quirk.

Commando 3 revolves around a commando named Karanveer Singh Dogran, which is essayed by Vidyut Jammwal. The actor plays an international spy who goes on a black money trail along with Bhavna Reddy, essayed by Adah Sharma from India to Bangkok.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Commando 3 is helmed by Aditya Datt and is slated to hit the theatres on November 29, 2019. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.



Vidyut Jammwal.

On the professional front, Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Junglee, which was helmed by The Mask and The Scorpion King fame director Chuck Russell. The film was based on the unique relationship between humans and animals. Besides the action hero, the movie also featured elephants in an interesting way.

Talking about Adah Sharma, she was recently seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh's ByPass Road. Adah also featured in a Tamil movie named Charlie Chaplin 2 with Prabhudheva.

