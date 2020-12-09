Common man can be a strong custodian of heritage

As the pandemic plays out, heritage consultants appointed by the civic body are going ahead with the Mumbai Milestone project.

This initiative aims to repair and restore the few British era milestones in the city. The distance markers, made of stone, begin at Fort and go on approximately till Sion. These had been installed by the British to indicate the distances from Zero Miles which was at Fort.

It is pleasing to see that people power has been instrumental in the effort to conserve these milestones.

This paper carried a report about work on a 'I Mile' marker which has begun. The work is part of the milestone project that will bring coherence to the city's milestones and make a milestone circuit for history buffs and tourists.

It was interesting that the report cited intervention by locals who insisted that workers show them proof that they are genuine, only after which they were allowed to work at the site.

It is heartening that the citizenry feels invested enough in the preservation of the city's heritage. It would be good if a larger section, not just activists or, experts recognise the value of the legacy of the past and do whatever little they can to help in preservation.

If that seems a tall task, then even something like trying to stop vandalism or calling out neglect and disrespect, if not personally then even on social media, so that others are alerted to what is happening, proves that one is contributing to the city.

The vigilance should extend to other aspects of city living like infra or environmental issues.

Custodians like the locals and common man, whose seeming ordinariness belies their strength, taking interest in and action for the city is a win-win situation for this megapolis.

