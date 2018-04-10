Commonwealth Games 2018: Anas enters 400m final

India's Tejaswin Shankar entered the final of the men's high jump event. Shankar registered a best attempt of 2.21 metres, thus meeting the qualifying standard of 2.27m. He finished the qualification stage at the joint fifth spot



Representational Image

India's Muhammed Anas entered the final of the men's 400 metre event at the 21st Commonwealth Games here yesterday. Anas finished first in the semi-final, heat 3, clocking 45.44 sec with a reaction time of 0.132 ahead of Jamaica's Rusheen Mcdonald. Mcdonald finished 45.77 with a reaction time of 0.180 at the Carrara Stadium here.

Shankar in high jump final

India's Tejaswin Shankar entered the final of the men's high jump event. Shankar registered a best attempt of 2.21 metres, thus meeting the qualifying standard of 2.27m. He finished the qualification stage at the joint fifth spot.

Kaushik, Solanki in QFs

India's Manish Kaushik and Gaurav Solanki entered the quarter-finals of the men's boxing competition. Kaushik beat off a strong initial challenge before getting the better of Michael Alexander of T&T in the round of 16 of the lightweight (60 kg) category.

Earlier, Solanki defeated Akimos Annang Ampiah of Ghana to enter the quarter-finals of the men's flyweight (52 kg) category.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever