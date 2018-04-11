Commonwealth Games 2018: Anas misses bronze, Hima Das qualifies for 400m final

Anas clocked 45.31, marginally improving his own record of 45.32 which he set at the Indian Grand Prix in New Delhi last year



In a big boost for Indian athletics, Muhammad Anas came agonisingly close to winning a medal at the 400m run but settled for a credible fourth place finish with national record-breaking performance yesterday.

Anas clocked 45.31, marginally improving his own record of 45.32 which he set at the Indian Grand Prix in New Delhi last year. It was first time that an Indian was competing in a final of 400m run at CWG since legendary Milkha Singh competed in 1958. However, Anas' effort was not enough for a medal, falling short by just 0.2 seconds, finishing behind winner Isaac Makwala (44.35), Baboloki Thebe (45.09) and Javon Francis (45.11).

In another stunning show, Hima Das qualified for the final of the women 400m with a personal best of 51.53.

